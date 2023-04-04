Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, April 4, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: YAHOO ADULT PILLAR APATHY
Answer: To purchase the penthouse unit on the highest floor, they were willing to – PAY TOP DOLLAR
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
“Worrying is like praying for something that you don’t want to happen.” – Robert Downey Jr.
Cryptoquote
WHAT YOU SEE BEFORE YOU, MY FRIEND, IS THE RESULT OF A LIFETIME OF CHOCOLATE. – KATHARINE HEPBURN
Cryptoquip
WHEN SOMEBODY BREATHES HARD TWO TIMES IN FAST SUCCESSION, YOU'D CALL THAT A PAIR OF PANTS.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
LEO LIBRA ARIES TAURUS
Lexigo
TESTED, DESPERATE, EXERTS, STRETCH, HACKER
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
COMPLETED
SNOWFALL
GUZZLES
DOORS
SMITHSONIAN
HERSHEY
CAMEROON
Find the Words
How much and how far
Kubok
