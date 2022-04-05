Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, April 5
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: GLORY HEDGE ITALIC FLINCH
Answer: Their first few flights barely got off the ground, but the Wright Brothers were – FLYING HIGH
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"We are all born to die – the difference is the intensity with which we choose to live." – Gina Lollobrigida
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
BEHAVE TOWARD EVERYONE AS IF RECEIVING A GREAT GUEST. – CONFUCIUS
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
IF YOU DIVE INTO A CALIFORNIA BORDER LAKE, YOU MIGHT LIKELY BE COVERED FROM HEAD TO TAHOE.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
TIN IRON GOLD LEAD COPPER SILVER
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
JEWEL, LEAVE, ELEVATOR, ROTATION, NURSES
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
1. SWEETNESS
2. REFRIGERATE
3. MARTIN
4. CROCHETED
5. FELINES
6. FOUR
7. APPETIZER
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
La Nina strikes again
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY Network newspaper crossword, sudoku puzzle answers today