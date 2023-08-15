Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: QUAKE STUNT AFFECT PROMPT
Answer: For young children, the value of pennies, nickels, dimes, etc. can be hard to — MAKE “CENTS” OF
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"As a city, it is always compelling. But every day in Mexico City, I give thanks that I am alive." −Alejandro Gonzalez Innaritu
Cryptoquote
THE MORE YOU LIKE YOURSELF, THE LESS YOU ARE LIKE ANYONE ELSE, WHICH MAKES YOU UNIQUE. −WALT DISNEY
Cryptoquip
SINGER/ACTRESS STREISAND SHOULD OPEN A HAIR-CUTTING SALON AND CALL IT "THE BARBRA SHOP."
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
ZEBRA SNAKE KOALA HYENA
Lexigo
NEEDED, DEFER, REFORM, MENSA, ASSASSINS
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
MONOTONE
MARSHMALLOW
MILLER
COMPLICATE
LABORING
INSEAM
ATHLETES
Find the Words
Here comes winter!
Kubok
