Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: QUAKE STUNT AFFECT PROMPT

Answer: For young children, the value of pennies, nickels, dimes, etc. can be hard to — MAKE “CENTS” OF

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"As a city, it is always compelling. But every day in Mexico City, I give thanks that I am alive." −Alejandro Gonzalez Innaritu

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

THE MORE YOU LIKE YOURSELF, THE LESS YOU ARE LIKE ANYONE ELSE, WHICH MAKES YOU UNIQUE. −WALT DISNEY

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

SINGER/ACTRESS STREISAND SHOULD OPEN A HAIR-CUTTING SALON AND CALL IT "THE BARBRA SHOP."

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

ZEBRA SNAKE KOALA HYENA

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

NEEDED, DEFER, REFORM, MENSA, ASSASSINS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

MONOTONE MARSHMALLOW MILLER COMPLICATE LABORING INSEAM ATHLETES

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Here comes winter!

(Distributed by Creators)

Kubok

