Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: FORCE WOVEN KARATE SLUDGE
Answer: The student’s excuse for failing the test was that he had a — LOW-GRADE FEVER
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"There is really no one who hasn't made mistakes in their career...Martin Scorsese has...why can't I?" −James Corden
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
DEEP SUMMER IS WHEN LAZINESS FINDS RESPECTABILITY. −SAM KEEN
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
WHEN PEOPLE ARE DIVIDING SOMETHING IN TWO TO SHARE IT, YOU MIGHT SAY THEY'RE HALVING IT OUT.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
SEA POLE KOREA AMERICA CAROLINA
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
NESTS, STENCH, HENCE, ENGINE, ELEMENT
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
TALKER
HAIRSPRAY
CHARTLESS
UNTETHERED
TABLECLOTH
LEVER
ERRANDS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Family gathering
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 08/22/2023 - USA TODAY