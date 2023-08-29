Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: TANGY WATCH IMPALA FEWEST
Answer: Swine will be allowed to purchase plane tickets — WHEN PIGS FLY
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"My take on celebrity is simply that some of us have to make a bigger fool of ourselves than others." −Elliot Gould
Cryptoquote
DON'T LET YESTERDAY USE UP TOO MUCH OF TODAY. −WILL ROGERS
Cryptoquip
IF PEOPLE MEETING IN ANCIENT GREEK MARKETPLACES FELT CHILLY, I THINK THEY WORE AGORA SWEATERS.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
ANT BEE MOTH BEETLE CRICKET
Lexigo
EGRET, TREND, DEGREES, SEVEN, NOSTRIL
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
CRABBIEST
VACUUMED
ABSOLUTELY
VEHICLE
SHOWSTOPPER
OVERTURES
PIROUETTE
Find the Words
Ticking the bucket list
Kubok
