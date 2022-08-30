Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: CLOUT DRANK BARREN INVERT

Answer: For the inexperienced young attorney, the learning process was – TRIAL AND ERROR

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"You haven't partied until you've partied at dawn in complete silence with Buddhist monks." – Cameron Diaz

Cryptoquote

IF BIRDS CAN GLIDE FOR LONG PERIODS OF TIME, THEN WHY CAN'T I? – ORVILLE WRIGHT

Cryptoquip

WHAT BOARD GAME WOULD YOU SUPPOSE OLD-TIME STREET URCHINS LIKED TO PLAY THE MOST? BACK-GAMIN.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

TWO SIX TEN FOUR FORTY SIXTY TWENTY

Lexigo

TESTS, SENTINEL, LUPINE, ENTERED, DESTITUTE

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

BROWSING CRACKS FORWARDING SCHEMES FUSTINESS SILLY HYDRATION

Find the Words

Didyahaveagoodweekend?

Kubok

