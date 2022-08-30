Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: CLOUT DRANK BARREN INVERT
Answer: For the inexperienced young attorney, the learning process was – TRIAL AND ERROR
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"You haven't partied until you've partied at dawn in complete silence with Buddhist monks." – Cameron Diaz
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
IF BIRDS CAN GLIDE FOR LONG PERIODS OF TIME, THEN WHY CAN'T I? – ORVILLE WRIGHT
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
WHAT BOARD GAME WOULD YOU SUPPOSE OLD-TIME STREET URCHINS LIKED TO PLAY THE MOST? BACK-GAMIN.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
TWO SIX TEN FOUR FORTY SIXTY TWENTY
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
TESTS, SENTINEL, LUPINE, ENTERED, DESTITUTE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
BROWSING
CRACKS
FORWARDING
SCHEMES
FUSTINESS
SILLY
HYDRATION
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Didyahaveagoodweekend?
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
