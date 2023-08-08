Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: GOOSE PLUNK SHAGGY BURLAP
Answer: The service at the comedy club was so bad, it was — LAUGHABLE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Luck is simply being prepared for opportunity when it comes your way. Be prepared." −Keith Carradine
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
MY FATHER RAISED US TO STEP TOWARD TROUBLE RATHER THAN TO STEP AWAY FROM IT. −JUSTIN TRUDEAU
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
WHEN A FELLOW EMBARKS ON A DIET REGIMEN PROHIBITING BREAKFAST PASTRIES, HE BANISHES DANISHES.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
LAOS MALI ITALY ANGOLA ALGERIA
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
AWASH, HYENAS, SENSE, ENABLE, ELATED
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
DETECTIVES
ANALYST
ARENAS
CILANTRO
DOCTORS
CARNATION
REAM
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Acquiring more dust collectors
(Distributed by Creators)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 08/08/2023 - USA TODAY