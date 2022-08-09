Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: VAULT SNORT KETTLE PASTOR
Answer: The Jumble creators enjoy making puzzles that are – "PUN" TO SOLVE
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I'm … a musician that enjoys what he does and a Colombian that dreams and fights for peace in his country." – Juanes
Cryptoquote
A ROOM WITHOUT BOOKS IS LIKE A BODY WITHOUT A SOUL. – CICERO
Cryptoquip
VERY HARSH SUBSTANCE PRODUCED BY THE POWERFUL FORCE OF GRAVITY BETWEEN STARS: GALACTIC ACID.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
RED TAN BLUE GRAY PINK
Lexigo
METER, REFEREE, ESTATE, EMULATES, SERVED
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
KERNELS
HAWN
BLACKBALLS
ANIMALS
MAINSTREAM
QUIETER
FACILITATOR
Find the Words
It's East from Perth!
Kubok
