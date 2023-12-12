Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: SHEEN THEFT GRUMPY WHIMSY
Answer: After getting behind a car spewing thick smoke from its exhaust, — THEY WERE FUMING
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"The three greatest people in my life as a young person here white. I'm not really a person that deals in color." −Jim Brown
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
I'M AT A PLACE IN MY LIFE WHEN ERRANDS ARE STARTING TO COUNT AS GOING OUT. −ANONYMOUS
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
DON'T BE SO IMPATIENT TO SEE WATER BEADING ON THE MORNING GRASS. IT WILL HAPPEN IN DEW TIME.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
NET SET ACE SERVE RETURN RACKET
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
EVADED, DIVIDER, READS, STEREO, OBSERVES
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
DINER
TRUTHFULLY
SLIVER
BURIES
EXPERIENCES
STANDBY
VESSELS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
The winner is Sydney!
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 12/12/2023 - USA TODAY