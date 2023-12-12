Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

-

Los Angeles Times crossword

-

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-

Daily Commuter crossword

-

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: SHEEN THEFT GRUMPY WHIMSY

Answer: After getting behind a car spewing thick smoke from its exhaust, — THEY WERE FUMING

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"The three greatest people in my life as a young person here white. I'm not really a person that deals in color." −Jim Brown

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

I'M AT A PLACE IN MY LIFE WHEN ERRANDS ARE STARTING TO COUNT AS GOING OUT. −ANONYMOUS

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

DON'T BE SO IMPATIENT TO SEE WATER BEADING ON THE MORNING GRASS. IT WILL HAPPEN IN DEW TIME.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

NET SET ACE SERVE RETURN RACKET

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

EVADED, DIVIDER, READS, STEREO, OBSERVES

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

-

7 Little Words

DINER TRUTHFULLY SLIVER BURIES EXPERIENCES STANDBY VESSELS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

The winner is Sydney!

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

-

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 12/12/2023 - USA TODAY