Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

-

Los Angeles Times crossword

-

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-

Daily Commuter crossword

-

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: DIGIT EVENT LESSON FORAGE

Answer: They only had to look at one parcel of land because it was — LOVE AT FIRST “SITE”

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I got what I needed instead of what I wanted and that's just about the best kind of luck you can have." −Cormac McCarthy

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

BLESSED IS THE SEASON WHICH ENGAGES THE WHOLE WORLD IN A CONSPIRACY OF LOVE. −HAMILTON WRIGHT MABIE

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

DELICATE, WHIPPED PIE TOPPING THAT CERTAIN SHORT-TAILED RODENTS WOULD ADORE: LEMMING MERINGUE.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

SWAN TERN WREN DUCK CROW

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

NASAL, LEASE, ENLARGE, EASELS, SEMINAR

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

-

7 Little Words

VASE COATING BROIL PISTACHIO RESTING FILTHINESS WASTEBASKET

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Beautiful river city vistas

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

-

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 12/19/2023 - USA TODAY