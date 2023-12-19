Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: DIGIT EVENT LESSON FORAGE
Answer: They only had to look at one parcel of land because it was — LOVE AT FIRST “SITE”
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I got what I needed instead of what I wanted and that's just about the best kind of luck you can have." −Cormac McCarthy
Cryptoquote
BLESSED IS THE SEASON WHICH ENGAGES THE WHOLE WORLD IN A CONSPIRACY OF LOVE. −HAMILTON WRIGHT MABIE
Cryptoquip
DELICATE, WHIPPED PIE TOPPING THAT CERTAIN SHORT-TAILED RODENTS WOULD ADORE: LEMMING MERINGUE.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
SWAN TERN WREN DUCK CROW
Lexigo
NASAL, LEASE, ENLARGE, EASELS, SEMINAR
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
VASE
COATING
BROIL
PISTACHIO
RESTING
FILTHINESS
WASTEBASKET
Find the Words
Beautiful river city vistas
Kubok
