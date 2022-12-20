Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: MONTH SHINY CANVAS ANYWAY

Answer: The motorcycle that could tell jokes was a – "YAMAHAHA"

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"One press account said I was an overnight success. I thought that was the longest night I've ever spent." – Sandra Cisneros

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

YOU CAN TELL A LOT ABOUT A PERSON BY THE WAY (S)HE HANDLES THREE THINGS: A RAINY DAY, LOST LUGGAGE, AND TANGLED CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTS. – MAYA ANGELOU

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

IF THEY CONSTRUCT AN INTERSTELLAR DAY SPA WAY IN THE FUTURE, WOULD IT OFFER A SPATIAL FACIAL?

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

DRUM LUTE TUBA LYRE FLUTE BANJO TRUMPET

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

INANE, ENIGMA, ANAHEIM, MINGLING, GENERAL

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

CRUST NEWBORN HEPBURN UNSEAL PERFORMS VALETS CHECKMATED

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Prize winning

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

