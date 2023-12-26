Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: COUPE TWEAK GOSSIP RUCKUS
Answer: With its billions of stars light years apart, the Milky Way Galaxy is − OUTER SPACIOUS
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
“Art in its highest form is art that serves and instructs society and human development.” − Harry Belafonte
Cryptoquote
KWANZAA IS A SPECIAL TIME TO REMEMBER THE ANCESTORS, THE BRIDGE BUILDERS AND THE LEADERS. − DOROTHY WINBUSH RILEY
Cryptoquip
MY HEDGES BADLY NEEDED PRUNING, SO I APPROACHED A NEIGHBOR AND DECLARED “LEND ME YOUR SHEARS.”
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
GUAVA PEACH APPLE LEMON
Lexigo
RETORT, TORCH, HISTORIC, CONCRETE, EROTIC
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
DIAGNOSIS
SERVING
DISHWASHERS
GRAND
HISS
CITIES
CHILDISH
Find the Words
Favourite workspace
Kubok
