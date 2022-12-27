Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: BERRY HEDGE FLORAL DECADE
Answer: She thought the sunglasses that were discounted 50% were – "EYE-DEAL" FOR HER
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I do find there's a fine balance between preparation and seeing what happens naturally." – Timothee Chalamet
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
TO ME EVERY HOUR OF THE LIGHT AND DARK IS A MIRACLE, EVERY CUBIC INCH OF SPACE IS A MIRACLE. – WALT WHITMAN
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
DO I THINK THAT FIRST-RATE BROTHERHOOD SOCIETY IS LIKELY TO TAKE ME AS A MEMBER? FRAT CHANCE!
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
ERA EON DAY YEAR MONTH SECOND
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
KICKS, SCENIC, CHICKEN, NEIGH, HICKORY
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
BURRS
DUSTIER
CUMMERBUND
SPOTIFY
NEUTRALIZES
SEVEN
TURNER
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Stealing the show
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 12/27/2022 - USA TODAY