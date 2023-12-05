Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: ESSAY GRAFT LITTLE POTATO
Answer: The evil witch welcomed the visitors and invited them to — SIT FOR A SPELL
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Either you're growing or you're decaying; there's no middle ground. If you're standing still, you're decaying." −Alan Arkin
Cryptoquote
FAMILIES ARE LIKE FUDGE − MOSTLY SWEET, WITH A FEW NUTS. −LES DAWSON
Cryptoquip
WHEN A CHICKEN WAS TOLD A STORY THAT WAS COMPLETELY UNLIKELY, IT SAID, "YOU'RE PULLING MY EGG!"
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
ACE KING DECK HAND SUIT
Lexigo
PETITE, EMPTIED, DIXIE, EXITED, DECEPTIVE
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
HALVING
DISCOVERIES
RARITIES
FAMOUS
SPACEK
MENTIONED
MONSTERS
Find the Words
Taking a break
Kubok
