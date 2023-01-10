Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: EMPTY SHYLY MODEST PUTTER
Answer: The question as to why the tree had died – STUMPED THEM
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"What I do now is all my dad's fault, because he bought me a guitar as a boy, for no apparent reason." – Rod Stewart
Cryptoquote
YOU KNOW HOW I ALWAYS DREAD THE WHOLE YEAR? WELL, THIS TIME I'M ONLY GOING TO DREAD ONE DAY AT A TIME. – CHARLIE BROWN
Cryptoquip
WHEN POLAND'S CAPITAL WAS THE SCENE OF A LARGE-SCALE FIGHT, WHAT HAPPENED? WARSAW SAW WAR.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
ACE NET SET LINE GAME POINT
Lexigo
AVAST, TASTE, ELECTS, SAVORED, DATABASE
7 Little Words
SOCKS
NEATLY
DELTA
LENNON
BOUNTY
THINGS
SHRILLNESS
Great source of potassium
