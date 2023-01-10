Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: EMPTY SHYLY MODEST PUTTER

Answer: The question as to why the tree had died – STUMPED THEM

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"What I do now is all my dad's fault, because he bought me a guitar as a boy, for no apparent reason." – Rod Stewart

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

YOU KNOW HOW I ALWAYS DREAD THE WHOLE YEAR? WELL, THIS TIME I'M ONLY GOING TO DREAD ONE DAY AT A TIME. – CHARLIE BROWN

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHEN POLAND'S CAPITAL WAS THE SCENE OF A LARGE-SCALE FIGHT, WHAT HAPPENED? WARSAW SAW WAR.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

ACE NET SET LINE GAME POINT

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

AVAST, TASTE, ELECTS, SAVORED, DATABASE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

SOCKS NEATLY DELTA LENNON BOUNTY THINGS SHRILLNESS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Great source of potassium

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

