Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: AFTER CLOAK DIVINE EXCESS

Answer: After the birds interrupted the filming of the movie, they – FLED THE SCENE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"You can fail at what you don't want, so you might as well take a chance on doing what you love." – Jim Carrey

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

LET US MAKE OUR FUTURE NOW, AND LET US MAKE OUR DREAMS TOMORROW'S REALITY. – MALALA YOUSAFZAI

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHAT DO YOU THINK STUDENTS IN TRIGONOMETRY CLASSES MUST DO CONTINUALLY? WORK THE ANGLES.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

ELOPE EAGLE ERODE EXILE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

ENTER, REVERENT, TENSION, NOVELS, STEREO

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

SUPER AFFIRM MOBILE AIKMAN CADILLACS BRICK DESIGNS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Plentiful water supply

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

