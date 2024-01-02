Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: COUCH BERET KERNEL PLACID

Answer: The fancy walnuts were expensive and not all that they were — CRACKED UP TO BE

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"There really is a darkness when you are playing someone psychotic − you have to go there mentally." −Cuba Gooding Jr.

Cryptoquote

ACCEPT WHAT PEOPLE OFFER. DRINK THEIR MILKSHAKES. TAKE THEIR LOVE. −WALLY LAMB

Cryptoquip

HOW COULD YOU DESCRIBE SOMEONE WHO RESEARCHES THE OLFACTORY SYSTEM'S FUNCTIONS? SMELL-MINDED.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

FOOD LOOK BOOK BOOM ROOM ROOK TOOK DOOR ZOOM MOOT FOOL FOOT LOOM

Lexigo

IRISES, SAILOR, RAISIN, NAILS, SORDID

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

SELECTION GRANDPA UPROOT REJECT BRISTLE UNRAVEL MUSEUMS

Find the Words

Under a shady tree

Kubok

