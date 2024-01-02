Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: COUCH BERET KERNEL PLACID
Answer: The fancy walnuts were expensive and not all that they were — CRACKED UP TO BE
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"There really is a darkness when you are playing someone psychotic − you have to go there mentally." −Cuba Gooding Jr.
Cryptoquote
ACCEPT WHAT PEOPLE OFFER. DRINK THEIR MILKSHAKES. TAKE THEIR LOVE. −WALLY LAMB
Cryptoquip
HOW COULD YOU DESCRIBE SOMEONE WHO RESEARCHES THE OLFACTORY SYSTEM'S FUNCTIONS? SMELL-MINDED.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
FOOD LOOK BOOK BOOM ROOM ROOK TOOK DOOR ZOOM MOOT FOOL FOOT LOOM
Lexigo
IRISES, SAILOR, RAISIN, NAILS, SORDID
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
SELECTION
GRANDPA
UPROOT
REJECT
BRISTLE
UNRAVEL
MUSEUMS
Find the Words
Under a shady tree
Kubok
