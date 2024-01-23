Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: DOUBT WHEAT BUNDLE PURSUE
Answer: They booked a 365-day cruise because they wanted to ― "SEA" THE WORLD
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Believe in yourself and your talent 100% and never let anyone discourage you from following your dreams." ― Tatyana Ali
Cryptoquote
AT A DINNER PARTY ONE SHOULD EAT WISELY BUT NOT TOO WELL, AND TALK WELL BUT NOT TOO WISELY. ― W. SOMERSET MAUGHAM
Cryptoquip
HOW COULD ONE DESCRIBE FOLKS WHO LOVE PUTTING CASH PILES IN A BANK SAFE? GENEROUS TO A VAULT.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
RABBIT RIBBON GIBBON NIBBLE WOBBLE BOBBLE BABBLE
Lexigo
INANE, ENGAGING, GAINED, DANISH, HOOLIGAN
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
LARRY
ORATING
SQUAREPANTS
WAYS
SENTINELS
ATHENIAN
SCREENS
Find the Words
The final frontier
Kubok
