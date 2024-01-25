Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: YACHT COUNT SQUISH DECENT

Answer: The fruit seller at the farmers market really wanted to — STAND OUT

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I think if you're feeling great about where you are, everything that led up to it had to be terrific." −Norman Lear

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

WHAT IS THERE MORE KINDLY THAN THE FEELING BETWEEN HOST AND GUEST? −AESCHYLUS

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

HOW DO YO THINK OLD-TIME SAILORS FELT AFTER DRINKING SOME FLASKS OF WATERED-DOWN RUM? GROGGY.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

RED TAN PINK BLUE GREEN ORANGE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

JEWEL, LADLED, DELTA, ALBUM, MUTATE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

DESIRABLE BOTHERS OXIDIZED SHUTTER LADDER RECLINING MAROONED

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Watch out for the snakes!

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

