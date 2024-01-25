Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: YACHT COUNT SQUISH DECENT
Answer: The fruit seller at the farmers market really wanted to — STAND OUT
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I think if you're feeling great about where you are, everything that led up to it had to be terrific." −Norman Lear
Cryptoquote
WHAT IS THERE MORE KINDLY THAN THE FEELING BETWEEN HOST AND GUEST? −AESCHYLUS
Cryptoquip
HOW DO YO THINK OLD-TIME SAILORS FELT AFTER DRINKING SOME FLASKS OF WATERED-DOWN RUM? GROGGY.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
RED TAN PINK BLUE GREEN ORANGE
Lexigo
JEWEL, LADLED, DELTA, ALBUM, MUTATE
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
DESIRABLE
BOTHERS
OXIDIZED
SHUTTER
LADDER
RECLINING
MAROONED
Find the Words
Watch out for the snakes!
Kubok
