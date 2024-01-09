Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: GRUFF QUEST FRIGHT MEADOW
Answer: The quarreling polygons with four equal sidesand four equal angles — SQUARED OFF
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"You may not know it, but at the far end of despair, there is a white clearing where one is almost happy." −Joan Baez
Cryptoquote
BE WILLING TO BE A BEGINNER EVERY SINGLE MORNING. −MEISTER ECKHART
Cryptoquip
WHY WOULD MARCEL MARCEAU AND COLLEAGUES HAVE HAD VERY SIMILAR IDEAS? GREAT MIMES THINK ALIKE.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
INDIA NEPAL POLAND IRELAND ICELAND
Lexigo
NEEDED, DEFENDER, RENEW, WHERE, ENSUES
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
PAMPERED
REVERE
DEVISE
DAILY
SLACKERS
VENTURING
IRREVERENT
Find the Words
Prices up, reliability down
Kubok
