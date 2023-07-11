Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: SLASH MAKER PIGLET FORAGE
Answer: The antique clock had remained in the family for 100+ years thanks to the — PASSAGE OF TIME
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Realize that everyone you think is perfect feels like they're not good enough, too." −Canadian singer Alessia Cara
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
THERE ARE NO BEAUTIFUL SURFACES WITHOUT A TERRIBLE DEPTH. −NIETZSCHE
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
WHAT COULD ONE CALL PEOPLE WITH CAREERS AS SLEEP RESEARCHERS? UNDER-COVER INVESTIGATORS.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
TWO TEN FOUR FORTY FIFTY TWENTY
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
EVERY, YEARS, SAVER, REVERENT, TRIVIA
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
CHANDELIER
SHAVING
MERGES
CAREFULLY
GLADWELL
HAPPENINGS
INSENSITIVE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Rewarding work
(Distributed by Creators)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 07/11/2023 - USA TODAY