Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: GAVEL CREEK GRITTY AZALEA
Answer: Avoiding capture was tough for King Kong because he was – LARGE AT LARGE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Bodybuilding is an art, your body is the canvas, weights are your brush and nutrition is your paint." – Kai Greene
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
IT ALWAYS SEEMS IMPOSSIBLE TILL IT'S DONE. – NELSON MANDELA
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
POPULAR SHOW ABOUT THE STRUGGLE FOR SUPERIORITY BETWEEN FRATERNITY MEMBERS: "GAMMA THRONES."
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
BULB BLOB BLAB BLURB BATHTUB
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
ATARI, IRISES, SERIAL, LIMITS, SISTER
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
CONDONE
NAVAL
CHARMIN
ERADICATING
MANCHESTER
JESSICA
GREGARIOUS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Get out of the city
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
