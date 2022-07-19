Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, July 19, 2022
JUMBLE
Jumbles: DRAWN PANDA OUTING HYPHEN
Answer: For this guy, having huge arms and winning arm wrestling matches – GO HAND IN HAND
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Mystique is rare now, isn't it? There aren't that many enigmas in this modern world." – Benedict Cumberbatch
Cryptoquote
THE MOON IS A FRIEND FOR THE LONESOME TO TALK TO. – CARL SANDBURG
Cryptoquip
I CHERISH HAVING YOU AS A SIDEKICK GROWING THESE BEAUTIFUL FLOWERS. THANK YOU VERBENA FRIEND.
SEAL WHALE WALRUS DOLPHIN PORPOISE
NANNY, YEARS, SERENE, ENGAGING, GNAWED
TIGHTWAD
REFORMAT
CLEARED
CAFETERIA
NOTABILITY
PRIMATES
EMAILS
