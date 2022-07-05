Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: FLOOR ISSUE HAGGLE POETRY

Answer: She fell asleep on the couch, turning it into a – "SLEEP-HER" SOFA

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Knowledge is the basic foundation of the universe. Everything is first based on something being known." – Rapper RZA

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

I'D LIKE TO BE REMEMBERED AS A PERSON WHO WANTED TO BE FREE AND WANTED OTHER PEOPLE TO BE ALSO FREE. – ROSA PARKS

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

ACTOR WHO ALWAYS PREFERS PLAYING AN OVERSEER OF AIRLINE FLIGHT STAFFS IN MOVIES: TOM CREWS

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

LAOS MALI HAITI ITALY INDIA SYRIA

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

ANYWAY, YACHT, TEACHER, REACH, HEINOUS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

GOLDBERG FOES PROBABLE SLACKER PASCAL ARRIVALS STREAMLINES

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Fragile ecosystem

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

