Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, June 13, 2023

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: HOUND YOUNG STORMY DETACH

Answer: When her friend said he was now working as a mime, she said — YOU DON’T SAY!

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I...like women who get emotional about babies and puppies. ...The woman you marry should have a really soft side." −Chris Evans

Cryptoquote

JUNE IS THE TIME FOR BEING IN THE WORLD IN NEW WAYS, FOR THROWING OFF THE COLD AND DARK SPOTS OF LIFE. −JOAN D. CHITTISTER

Cryptoquip

WHEN THE POLICE STARTED A SURPRISE INCURSION, AN OFFICER IN TRAINING WENT ALONG FOR THE RAID.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

TWENTY EIGHT TWELVE EIGHT FOUR TEN TWO

Lexigo

PUPIL, LISTS, SINGING, GLINT, TITANIUM

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

NEBRASKA ROBINS LINED UNDERNEATH SUPER SPAMMY HAMMERED

Find the Words

Working the catwalk

Kubok

