Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, June 13, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: HOUND YOUNG STORMY DETACH
Answer: When her friend said he was now working as a mime, she said — YOU DON’T SAY!
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I...like women who get emotional about babies and puppies. ...The woman you marry should have a really soft side." −Chris Evans
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
JUNE IS THE TIME FOR BEING IN THE WORLD IN NEW WAYS, FOR THROWING OFF THE COLD AND DARK SPOTS OF LIFE. −JOAN D. CHITTISTER
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
WHEN THE POLICE STARTED A SURPRISE INCURSION, AN OFFICER IN TRAINING WENT ALONG FOR THE RAID.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
TWENTY EIGHT TWELVE EIGHT FOUR TEN TWO
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
PUPIL, LISTS, SINGING, GLINT, TITANIUM
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
NEBRASKA
ROBINS
LINED
UNDERNEATH
SUPER
SPAMMY
HAMMERED
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Working the catwalk
(Distributed by Creators)
Kubok
