Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: NIECE MODEM INWARD TARGET
Answer: The mail was being delivered to California by the Pony Express in 1860 – "RIDE" ON TIME
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I'm like a menu at an expensive restaurant; you can look at me, but you can't afford me." – Anna Kournikova
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
WHEN I'M NO LONGER RAPPING, I WANT TO OPEN UP AN ICE CREAM PARLOR AND CALL MYSELF SCOOP DOGG. – SNOOP DOGG
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
WHEN THE TOILWORN NORSE THUNDER GOD BEHELD THAT THING OF BEAUTY, IT WAS A SIGHT FOR THOR EYES.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
BEET ONION CARROT TURNIP
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
LINING, GENIUS, SUITE, ENGLISH, HUSKY
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
WOUNDED
FREELANCER
BRAINIER
DEVOTE
BOATHOOK
DAYFLOWER
HEADLINES
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Friday night traffic
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY Network newspaper crossword, sudoku puzzle answers today