Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, June 7, 2022

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: NIECE MODEM INWARD TARGET

Answer: The mail was being delivered to California by the Pony Express in 1860 – "RIDE" ON TIME

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I'm like a menu at an expensive restaurant; you can look at me, but you can't afford me." – Anna Kournikova

Cryptoquote

WHEN I'M NO LONGER RAPPING, I WANT TO OPEN UP AN ICE CREAM PARLOR AND CALL MYSELF SCOOP DOGG. – SNOOP DOGG

Cryptoquip

WHEN THE TOILWORN NORSE THUNDER GOD BEHELD THAT THING OF BEAUTY, IT WAS A SIGHT FOR THOR EYES.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

BEET ONION CARROT TURNIP

Lexigo

LINING, GENIUS, SUITE, ENGLISH, HUSKY

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

WOUNDED FREELANCER BRAINIER DEVOTE BOATHOOK DAYFLOWER HEADLINES

Find the Words

Friday night traffic

Kubok

