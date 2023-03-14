Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, March 14, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: EAGLE JOKER UNPACK PUPPET
Answer: When the cloud parted allowing them to see the summit, they got a – PEEK AT THE PEAK
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
“Always work hard and have fun in what you do because I think that’s when you’re more successful.” – Simone Biles
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
WE LOVE BECAUSE IT’S THE ONLY TRUE ADVENTURE. – NIKKI GIOVANNI
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
INTERACTIVE ELECTRONIC CRITTER AVAILABLE FOR SALE ONLY IN LOUISVILLE'S STATE: KENTUCKY FURBY.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
POP PIP TOT NOON KAYAK TENET
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
COCOON, NOTICE, EVICT, TONES, SENTINEL
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
INSULT
ACCESSIBLE
FILMING
SINGULAR
DWARFED
CARING
AMETHYST
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Great day out
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
