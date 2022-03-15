Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, March 15
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)
LA Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: GLADE FRESH COLONY IMPORT
Answer: To learn as much as possible about the Andes, students need to study a – RANGE OF TOPICS
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I grew up with the word 'volunteer' as a very powerful word in my family. I was inspired by my mother." – Eva Longoria
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
UNFORTUNATELY FOR MY FAMILY, THEY HAVE A WRITER IN THE FAMILY. – ISABELLE ALLENDE
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
IF FRANK SINATRA HAD A HABIT OF HOARDING HEAPS OF STUFF, I GUESS HE'D BE A RAT PACK PACK RAT.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
SPAIN ITALY SERBIA ROMANIA
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
LADLED, DEALER, READER, REALM, MEMBRANE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
1. BIRDSEED
2. TOPICALLY
3. CLAPPED
4. VIBES
5. REEKED
6. BREAKFASTS
7. MOVERS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Your personality traits
(Distributed by Creator's Syndicate)
Kubok
