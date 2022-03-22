Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, March 22
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com)
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: HONEY GUEST CAMPUS BITTEN
Answer: The pirate ship on which Blackbeard and his crew sailed was a – "THUG" BOAT
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Listening to an underserved population is how you begin to understand them and serve them better." – Constance Wu
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
IF YOU LOOK THE RIGHT WAY, YOU CAN SEE THAT THE WHOLE WORLD IS A GARDEN. – FRANCES HODGSON BURNETT
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
IF YOU PLACED SOME BABY-CALMING ITEMS INTO CATEGORIES, YOU COULD BE A PACIFIER CLASSIFIER.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
MAY JUNE JULY APRIL MARCH
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
COCOA, ALCOHOL, LANCE, EXCEL, LAUNCH
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
1. BOUTONNIERE
2. SAGS
3. FOOTBALL
4. AUSTRALIAN
5. SCALLION
6. RUNNERS
7. DISBARMENT
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Family favourite
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
