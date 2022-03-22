Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, March 22

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

-

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: HONEY GUEST CAMPUS BITTEN

Answer: The pirate ship on which Blackbeard and his crew sailed was a – "THUG" BOAT

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Listening to an underserved population is how you begin to understand them and serve them better." – Constance Wu

Cryptoquote

IF YOU LOOK THE RIGHT WAY, YOU CAN SEE THAT THE WHOLE WORLD IS A GARDEN. – FRANCES HODGSON BURNETT

Cryptoquip

IF YOU PLACED SOME BABY-CALMING ITEMS INTO CATEGORIES, YOU COULD BE A PACIFIER CLASSIFIER.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

MAY JUNE JULY APRIL MARCH

Lexigo

COCOA, ALCOHOL, LANCE, EXCEL, LAUNCH

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

1. BOUTONNIERE

2. SAGS

3. FOOTBALL

4. AUSTRALIAN

5. SCALLION

6. RUNNERS

7. DISBARMENT

Find the Words

Family favourite

Kubok

