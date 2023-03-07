Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

-

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: WHOLE BLAND HIGHLY DAMAGE

Answer: The guys drilling for water hadn’t run into any problems and were – DOING WELL

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

“I much prefer the road. … There is a sterile environment to a studio that doesn’t make me let go.” – Stephen Stills

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

THE PURPOSE OF A WRITER IS TO KEEP CIVILIZATION FROM DESTROYING ITSELF. – ALBERT CAMUS

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHEN COMEDIC ACTOR FELDMAN PLAYED THE PART OF A WISENHEIMER, I’D SAY HE WAS A MARTY-PANTS.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

MALI CHAD TUNISIA LIBERIA

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

REVIVE, EROTIC, CIVIL, LIVES, SARCASTIC

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

CLASSMATE SOMETIMES SCATTERED TEXAS DINED OUTSIDE ORVILLE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Backing a winner

(Distributed by Creators)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 03/07/2023 - USA TODAY