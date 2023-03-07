Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, March 7, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: WHOLE BLAND HIGHLY DAMAGE
Answer: The guys drilling for water hadn’t run into any problems and were – DOING WELL
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
“I much prefer the road. … There is a sterile environment to a studio that doesn’t make me let go.” – Stephen Stills
Cryptoquote
THE PURPOSE OF A WRITER IS TO KEEP CIVILIZATION FROM DESTROYING ITSELF. – ALBERT CAMUS
Cryptoquip
WHEN COMEDIC ACTOR FELDMAN PLAYED THE PART OF A WISENHEIMER, I’D SAY HE WAS A MARTY-PANTS.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
MALI CHAD TUNISIA LIBERIA
Lexigo
REVIVE, EROTIC, CIVIL, LIVES, SARCASTIC
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
CLASSMATE
SOMETIMES
SCATTERED
TEXAS
DINED
OUTSIDE
ORVILLE
Find the Words
Backing a winner
Kubok
