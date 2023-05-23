Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, May 23, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: RHYME TIDAL WARMLY SOOTHE
Answer: When the twin sisters arrived at the clock tower that houses Big Ben, they were - TWO AT A TIME
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I'm a big believer in overcoming and achieving and doing things and not feeling sorry for yourself." − Drew Carey
Cryptoquote
ALL I CAN DO IS BE ME, WHOEVER THAT IS. − BOB DYLAN
Cryptoquip
RAKING LEAVES IS TEDIOUS. EVERY TIME I DO IT, IT FEELS LIKE I'M ONLY SCRATCHING THE SURFACE.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
ANTSY SAGGY MUSTY DUSTY DINGY
Lexigo
MINING, GAMES, SEMINAR, ROMAINE, ESTEEMED
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
BLEND
THINKER
BELUSHI
PLUMES
STORMS
TOPPLES
LIGAMENT
Find the Words
They say it's your birthday
Kubok
