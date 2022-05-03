Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, May 3
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: EXCEL CEASE PONCHO SCRIPT
Answer: Her joke about her husband's high credit card balance was – AT HIS EXPENSE
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Your heart is slightly bigger than the average human heart, but that's because you're a teacher." – Aaron Bacall
Cryptoquote
BEHIND EVERY GREAT MAN IS A WOMAN ROLLING HER EYES. – JIM CARREY
Cryptoquip
IF PEOPLE ARE CHITCHATTING ON THE TOPIC OF RUBBLE, COULD YOU SAY THEY'RE SHOOTING DEBRIS?
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
COD KOI EEL SHAD PIKE CARP SHARK
Lexigo
MAGMA, AMEND, DIVINE, EMINENT, TWIGS
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
1. BLOUSE
2. ROOTS
3. BOARDWALK
4. PREPARED
5. ATTIC
6. KOOKABURRA
7. SLOGGED
Find the Words
Great memories
Kubok
