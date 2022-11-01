Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: GIVEN ENJOY TOWARD SURELY
Answer: 45 rpm records were popular in the 1950s because people thought they – WERE GROOVY
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Hope is the greatest thing for moms of autism. … I'm on a mission to tell parents there is a way." – Jenny McCarthy
Cryptoquote
DIA DE MUERTOS HAS BEGUN! IT'S THE ONE NIGHT OF THE YEAR OUR ANCESTORS CAN COME VISIT US. – ABUELITA, "COCO"
Cryptoquip
ISLAND OFF SOUTH AMERICA WHOSE RESIDENTS ARE ALL WEARING ORNAMENTAL CROWNS: TIARA DEL FUEGO.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
OWL ORIOLE OSPREY OSTRICH
Lexigo
ARMOR, RASCAL, LAPELS, SLASH, HELPED
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
INFORMANT
RHINESTONES
ANTIDOTES
DRYLY
ADVERSARY
OUTFITS
COOKSTOVE
Find the Words
Camping on beautiful K'gari
Kubok
