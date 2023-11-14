Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: GIDDY FLASH SLEEPY MODEST

Answer: When he described his catch, his story − SMELLED FISHY

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"You get a lot of speeding tickets, and you say, 'I'm so unlucky!' No, you're not. You're speeding. Slow down." − D.B. Sweeney

Cryptoquote

IF YOU HAVE A GARDEN IN YOUR LIBRARY, EVERYTHING WILL BE COMPLETE. − CICERO

Cryptoquip

I'VE BEEN USING THIS MAKESHIFT BOOKEND FOR A VERY LONG TIME. I SHOULD BUY A PROPER PROPPER.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

POND LAKE COVE OCEAN HARBOR

Lexigo

REVERT, TERMS, SEVERE, EMITS, SENTINEL

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

HEARTBREAKS EDITH ROLES SETTLEMENT PAST IMPORTER APOLOGISTS

Find the Words

Colloquially speaking

Kubok

