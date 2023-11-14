Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: GIDDY FLASH SLEEPY MODEST
Answer: When he described his catch, his story − SMELLED FISHY
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"You get a lot of speeding tickets, and you say, 'I'm so unlucky!' No, you're not. You're speeding. Slow down." − D.B. Sweeney
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
IF YOU HAVE A GARDEN IN YOUR LIBRARY, EVERYTHING WILL BE COMPLETE. − CICERO
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
I'VE BEEN USING THIS MAKESHIFT BOOKEND FOR A VERY LONG TIME. I SHOULD BUY A PROPER PROPPER.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
POND LAKE COVE OCEAN HARBOR
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
REVERT, TERMS, SEVERE, EMITS, SENTINEL
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
HEARTBREAKS
EDITH
ROLES
SETTLEMENT
PAST
IMPORTER
APOLOGISTS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Colloquially speaking
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
