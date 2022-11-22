Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: GRIPE DERBY SPOTTY THORNY

Answer: The rodent knew digging such a long tunnel would be tough but decided to – "GOPHER" IT

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Society must set the artist free to follow his vision wherever it takes him." – John F. Kennedy

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

I GREW UP WITH SIX BROTHERS. THAT'S HOW I LEARNED TO DANCE – WAITING FOR THE BATHROOM. – BOB HOPE

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

PLACE ALONG A HIGHWAY WHERE DRIVERS ARE GIVEN SOME COMPLIMENTARY BANANAS: A DOLE BOOTH.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

NETS HEAT SUNS BUCKS HAWKS

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

VERSE, ESPRESSO, OVERT, TIRES, SERVICE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

ENTERTAINS RUMORS HEADLESS ALICE FISHTAILS ANYTIME SNATCHER

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Escape to the beach

(Distributed by Creators)

Kubok

