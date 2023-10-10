Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: LEAVE QUEST INFAMY PROVEN
Answer: When people first saw Thomas Edison’s light bulb, their — EYES LIT UP
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I have striven for perfection, it has always eluded me, but I surely had an obligation to make one more try." −G. Verdi
Cryptoquote
THE FIRST CONDITION TO UNDERSTANDING A FOREIGN COUNTRY IS TO SMELL IT. −RUDYARD KIPLING
Cryptoquip
ROCK TUNE ABOUT AN ANDEAN PET BEAST THAT COMPLETELY LACKS RHYTHM: "YOUR LLAMA DON'T DANCE."
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
TIN IRON NEON LEAD SODIUM
Lexigo
PEPSI, IMPEDED, DESIST, TRIPLE, ELEPHANT
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
WESTBOUND
COSIGNED
ERECTS
REGULARLY
TENDERS
JESSE
CZECHS
Find the Words
In for a cold night
Kubok
