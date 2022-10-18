Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: EXERT JOIST AGENCY FUSION
Answer: His obsession with doing all his own auto repairs was a – FIXATION
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"One should judge a man mainly from his depravities. Virtues can be faked. Depravities are real." – Klaus Kinski
Cryptoquote
MAY YOUR YEARS BE COUNTED NOT BY YOUR AGE BUT BY HOW YOU SPEND YOUR DAYS. – CATHERINE PULSIFER
Cryptoquip
WHAT BELOVED CLASSIC TELEVISION ACTOR WAS JUST GREAT AT DO-IT-YOURSELF JOBS? HANDY GRIFFITH.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
RED TAN TEAL GREEN ORANGE MAROON
Lexigo
THERE, ETHIC, CITED, DESIRES, SECRETIVE
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
WARMEST
GLUMLY
WINDMILLS
MUSCULAR
PALINDROMES
INWARDLY
CHOOSY
Find the Words
Kubok
