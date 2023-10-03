Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: MIGHT WORLD SICKEN SPRAWL

Answer: The moonshiner’s equipment was old, but it was — STILL WORKING

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Sometimes it's better to be content with what you have rather than follow a dream which nearly kills you." −Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Cryptoquote

ALL I'VE GOT IS ME. AND THAT IS ENOUGH. −VIOLA DAVIS

Cryptoquip

NEW YORK CITY BOROUGH THAT'S KNOWN FOR ITS PRODUCTION OF SUPERIOR GLOSSY FABRIC: SATIN ISLAND.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

LIBRA ARIES TAURUS AQUARIUS

Lexigo

QUEUE, EQUAL, LILACS, SLING, GEYSERS

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

FEED THANKFUL UNLOCKED BRASSIEST FILED ADJECTIVES NIGHTBIRDE

Find the Words

Escape winter

Kubok

