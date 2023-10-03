Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: MIGHT WORLD SICKEN SPRAWL
Answer: The moonshiner’s equipment was old, but it was — STILL WORKING
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Sometimes it's better to be content with what you have rather than follow a dream which nearly kills you." −Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Cryptoquote
ALL I'VE GOT IS ME. AND THAT IS ENOUGH. −VIOLA DAVIS
Cryptoquip
NEW YORK CITY BOROUGH THAT'S KNOWN FOR ITS PRODUCTION OF SUPERIOR GLOSSY FABRIC: SATIN ISLAND.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
LIBRA ARIES TAURUS AQUARIUS
Lexigo
QUEUE, EQUAL, LILACS, SLING, GEYSERS
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
FEED
THANKFUL
UNLOCKED
BRASSIEST
FILED
ADJECTIVES
NIGHTBIRDE
Find the Words
Escape winter
Kubok
