Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: HOBBY EXACT TRAUMA MINGLE
Answer: Dracula was hungry, so he stopped to — GRAB A BITE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"There was one great tomb more lordly than all the rest; huge it was. ... On it was but one word, DRACULA." −Bram Stoker
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
STICKY FINGERS, TIRED FEET; ONE LAST HOUSE, TRICK OR TREAT! −RUSTY FISCHER
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
WHAT DO YOU CALL A LADY SPECTER WHO ENTERTAINS GUESTS AT AN APPARITIONS' PARTY? THE GHOSTESS.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
ADAMS GRANT TRUMAN MADISON
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
SALSA, ALMOST, TUCSON, NOOSE, ECSTASY
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
FIST
BODIES
PLANNED
ADEQUATE
WEIRD
FLUIDLY
VOLUNTEER
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Beach safety awareness
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 10/31/2023 - USA TODAY