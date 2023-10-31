Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

-

Los Angeles Times crossword

-

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-

Daily Commuter crossword

-

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: HOBBY EXACT TRAUMA MINGLE

Answer: Dracula was hungry, so he stopped to — GRAB A BITE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"There was one great tomb more lordly than all the rest; huge it was. ... On it was but one word, DRACULA." −Bram Stoker

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

STICKY FINGERS, TIRED FEET; ONE LAST HOUSE, TRICK OR TREAT! −RUSTY FISCHER

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHAT DO YOU CALL A LADY SPECTER WHO ENTERTAINS GUESTS AT AN APPARITIONS' PARTY? THE GHOSTESS.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

ADAMS GRANT TRUMAN MADISON

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

SALSA, ALMOST, TUCSON, NOOSE, ECSTASY

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

-

7 Little Words

FIST BODIES PLANNED ADEQUATE WEIRD FLUIDLY VOLUNTEER

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Beach safety awareness

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

-

