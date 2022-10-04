Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

Yahoo Entertainment

Constance Wu visited Late Night With Seth Meyers, Monday, where she discussed her new book of essays titled Making a Scene. In the book she revealed her 2019 profanity-laced Twitter rant was actually the result of being sexually harassed on her television series Fresh Off the Boat, which had just been renewed. “To be honest, I didn't want to write about that,” said Wu. “That was the last essay I wrote for the book, and only after being, like, pushed by my editor, like, ‘You should write about this. This is what people want to hear.’ And I was like, ‘I'm done with that chapter in my life.’” In the book, she details how a senior producer made her first two years on set miserable with his sexual advances. “You know, the thing I learned is that bad feelings and abuse don't just go away because you will it to,” Wu said. “It's going to come out somewhere. And so I think people didn't understand the context of those tweets.” Wu hopes that by sharing her story she can help others. “I think it's important that we engage in curiosity and empathy before we go straight to judgment,” she said. “Because if somebody does something out of character for them, usually it means something's going on in their life.”