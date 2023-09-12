Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Sept. 12
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: SKUNK BLOCK ORIOLE GLOSSY
Answer: The co-owner of the restaurant was worried his partner had been — COOKING THE BOOKS
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"If it's meant for me, it will be. Those words are my mantra in life, and it has never let me down." −Jennifer Hudson
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
WELL, I MUST ENDURE THE PRESENCE OF A FEW CATERPILLARS IF I WISH TO BECOME ACQUAINTED WITH THE BUTTERFLIES. −"THE LITTLE PRINCE"
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
PHRASE I USE IF I CHOOSE TO INTRODUCE A SMALL DEMON TO PEOPLE: "SAY HELLO TO MY LITTLE FIEND."
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
METS REDS GIANTS MARINERS
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
ONIONS, SNORT, TIRED, DRONE, ENSEMBLE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
INCIDENTS
FREESTYLE
GROVES
PARKING
BOAST
CHITCHAT
NEWBORNS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Having some fun on our waterways
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 09/12/2023 - USA TODAY