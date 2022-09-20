Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Sept. 20

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

-

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: STRUM WEDGE LESSON DAINTY

Answer: She stitched the fabric together and thought it would hold, – "SEW" IT "SEAMED"

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies. ... The man who never reads lives only one." – George R.R. Martin

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

UNLESS YOU ARE A PIZZA, THE ANSWER IS YES, I CAN LIVE WITHOUT YOU. – BILL MURRAY

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHAT DO LATE PEOPLE USE IF THEY'RE RUNNING DOWN CORRIDORS TO CATCH FLIGHTS? AIRPORT GAITS.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

TIN GOLD IRON ARGON CARBON

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

ADAGE, EGRET, TRAILER, REGAIN, NESTED

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

CAPITALS ANTIHERO SPINDLY AWAITING WHATNOT ENHANCED ELLISON

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Lots of projects

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 09/20/2022 - USA TODAY