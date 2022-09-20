Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Sept. 20
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: STRUM WEDGE LESSON DAINTY
Answer: She stitched the fabric together and thought it would hold, – "SEW" IT "SEAMED"
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies. ... The man who never reads lives only one." – George R.R. Martin
Cryptoquote
UNLESS YOU ARE A PIZZA, THE ANSWER IS YES, I CAN LIVE WITHOUT YOU. – BILL MURRAY
Cryptoquip
WHAT DO LATE PEOPLE USE IF THEY'RE RUNNING DOWN CORRIDORS TO CATCH FLIGHTS? AIRPORT GAITS.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
TIN GOLD IRON ARGON CARBON
Lexigo
ADAGE, EGRET, TRAILER, REGAIN, NESTED
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
CAPITALS
ANTIHERO
SPINDLY
AWAITING
WHATNOT
ENHANCED
ELLISON
Find the Words
Lots of projects
Kubok
