Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Sept. 26
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: SWISH GLORY EQUATE BEHOLD
Answer: She’d just opened her own hair salon and was experiencing – "SHEAR" DELIGHT
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
“Family’s first, and that's what matters most. We realize that our love goes deeper than the tennis game.” – Serena Williams
Cryptoquote
IF I CAN STOP ONE HEART FROM BREAKING, I SHALL NOT LIVE IN VAIN. – EMILY DICKINSON.
Cryptoquip
FAMOUS OLD SONG ABOUT A BIG STREAM OF WATER ALONG WHICH THOUSANDS OF COWS LIVE: “MOO RIVER.”
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
FOG SUN HOT COLD HUMID CLOUD
Lexigo
GARAGE, ENERGY, YOUNGER, REGARD, DRAGON
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
GRIDLOCKED
NUTS
SUPPOSEDLY
CHEESIEST
COWBELLS
FILL
RESURFACING
Find the Words
There are so many unknowns
Kubok
