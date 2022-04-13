Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, April 13
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: BLEAK ALIAS WRENCH AROUND
Answer: There will be Jumble cartoons every day as long as the cartoonist doesn't – DRAW A BLANK
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Unconditional love means accepting someone for who they are now, not who you hope they will be one day." – DeVon Franklin
Cryptoquote
IN THE SPRING, AT THE END OF THE DAY, YOU SHOULD SMELL LIKE DIRT. – MARGARET ATWOOD
Cryptoquip
HOW COULD SOMEBODY DESCRIBE A DAMAGED HOURGLASS WHICH IS COMPLETELY EMPTY? SANS SANDS.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
PARKA SCARF JEANS DRESS WATCH PANTS
Lexigo
MURMUR, RUMOR, REMOVE, ENCORE, ELDERS
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
1. TREASURED
2. BARE
3. SOULLESS
4. THOUGHTS
5. TRANSFORMED
6. LAKES
7. KEFIR
Find the Words
Making lots of sandbags
Kubok
