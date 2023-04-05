Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: SHAME BASIC HEALTH CRAFTY
Answer: After their nasty divorce, she called her ex-husband her – “BITTER” HALF
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
“Music played at weddings always reminds me of the music played before they go into battle.” – Heinrich Heine
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
I LOVE PASSOVER BECAUSE FOR ME IT IS A CRY AGAINST INDIFFERENCE, A CRY FOR COMPASSION. – ELIE WIESEL
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
IF SOMEBODY DRESSED A BUNCH OF ANIMALS IN NUNS’ CLOTHES, THEY’D BE CREATURES OF HABIT.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
ROME PARIS PRAGUE TRIPOLI
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
CHURCH, HONOR, RECEDE, ERODED, DECRYPT
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
INHERENT
AVENUES
INFLATE
LYRICISTS
NIGHT
SORRINESS
MONKFISH
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Just a quick getaway
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 04/05/2023 - USA TODAY