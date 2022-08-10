Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

–

(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

–

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: OFTEN HONOR POMPOM STORMY

Answer: NASA developed the Artemis program to once again – SHOOT FOR THE MOON

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Celebrate the idea that you don't fit in. Find your own fit. Stay unique." – Couturier Betsey Johnson

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

TO SIT WITH A DOG ON A HILLSIDE ON A GLORIOUS AFTERNOON IS TO BE BACK IN EDEN. – MILAN KUNDERA

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHEN A BUNGLING RAPTORIAL BIRD OF PREY FLIES REALLY UNSKILLFULLY, WOULD YOU SAY IT'S HAWKWARD?

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

LATIN POLISH ENGLISH ITALIAN SPANISH

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

HOSTS, SHEET, THESE, EYESORE, ENERGY

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

–

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

NOUGHT EGOCENTRISM POSTAGE GALLEYS MISQUOTE TUBS INCLINATION

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Still the lucky country

(Distributed by Creators)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY Network newspaper crossword, sudoku puzzle answers today