Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: OFTEN HONOR POMPOM STORMY
Answer: NASA developed the Artemis program to once again – SHOOT FOR THE MOON
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Celebrate the idea that you don't fit in. Find your own fit. Stay unique." – Couturier Betsey Johnson
Cryptoquote
TO SIT WITH A DOG ON A HILLSIDE ON A GLORIOUS AFTERNOON IS TO BE BACK IN EDEN. – MILAN KUNDERA
Cryptoquip
WHEN A BUNGLING RAPTORIAL BIRD OF PREY FLIES REALLY UNSKILLFULLY, WOULD YOU SAY IT'S HAWKWARD?
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
LATIN POLISH ENGLISH ITALIAN SPANISH
Lexigo
HOSTS, SHEET, THESE, EYESORE, ENERGY
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
NOUGHT
EGOCENTRISM
POSTAGE
GALLEYS
MISQUOTE
TUBS
INCLINATION
Find the Words
Still the lucky country
Kubok
