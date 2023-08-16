Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: PROXY AWARE FAMOUS ACCORD
Answer: They had a great time golfing, though they didn’t do well, which was — PAR FOR THE COURSE
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"We are here to laugh at the odds and live our lives so well that Death will tremble to take us." — Charles Bukowski
Cryptoquote
YOU CAN TELL THE DEEPEST TRUTHS WITH THE LIES OF FICTION. — ISABEL ALLENDE
Cryptoquip
WHEN THE CHURCH OFFICIAL CAME TO AMELIORATE THE DESPERATE SITUATION, HE WAS A DEACON OF HOPE.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
ONE SIX TEN FIVE NINE TWELVE NINETY
Lexigo
PASTA, ADAPTED, DEPTH, HINTS, STADIUM
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
CHAOS
SHORTCUT
INSTRUCTING
PROCLAIMS
PROTRACTOR
PLOW
ESCALATING
Find the Words
Check your insurance
Kubok
