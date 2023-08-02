Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: THIEF DRANK CLEVER MEMBER
Answer: The puppies born to the bulldog in the Paris bakery were - FRENCH "BRED"
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I like to address the fears of my culture. I believe it's good to face the enemy, for the enemy is fear." − Wes Craven
Cryptoquote
THINK OF BICYCLES AS RIDEABLE ART THAT CAN JUST ABOUT SAVE THE WORLD. − GRANT PETERSEN
Cryptoquip
SINCE THE FRY COOK REALLY ABHORS THE TASK OF COATING THE ONION RINGS, HE IS DREADING BREADING.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
METHOD ANTHEM FATHER MOTHER WITHIN
Lexigo
PICNIC, CIVILIAN, NAIVE, ELEVEN, NOVEL
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
ELEGANT
OMNIPRESENT
DICTATES
LEANER
LARGE
BEASTS
BANG
Find the Words
Ready for market
Kubok
