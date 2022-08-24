Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: VIPER SCARF SAVORY LAZILY
Answer: The wrestling match between the two adversaries would begin after his – RIVAL'S ARRIVAL
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I want to be an old lady, with my cane, shouting, 'Action!' and 'Cut!'" – Director Ava DuVernay
Cryptoquote
I HATE FLOWERS. I PAINT THEM BECAUSE THEY'RE CHEAPER THAN MODELS AND THEY DON'T MOVE. – GEORGIA O'KEEFE
Cryptoquip
WHEN YOU'VE PUT ON A SAD FACE FROM MISPLACING SOMETHING, WHAT HAVE YOU DONE? LOST AND FROWNED.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
LYNX LION TIGER PANTHER
Lexigo
ONION, NOISE, ESTIMATES, STEAM, MIGRATING
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
SPANIELS
FASCINATION
HESITANCY
FLED
BISQUE
REFINISH
COPYEDIT
Find the Words
Environmental impact
Kubok
