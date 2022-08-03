Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: LEAVE SPELL SHREWD ZODIAC
Answer: The romaine, parmesan, dressing, etc. looked so yummy, he wanted to – "SEIZE-HER" SALAD
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Without love, we build dungeons in our hearts and fill them with our perceived enemies." – Martin Sheen
Cryptoquote
A FRIEND IS ONE WHO KNOWS YOU AND LOVES YOU JUST THE SAME. – ELBERT HUBBARD
Cryptoquip
IF A BABY COW MADE A HIGHLY EMBARRASSING BLUNDER, I SUPPOSE THAT WOULD A CALF GAFFE.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
CAT DOG BIRD FISH HAMSTER
Lexigo
ICICLE, ELIXIR, RECRUIT, TRAUMA, AVATAR
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
MARIANATING
PETTICOAT
DIGNIFYING
NITRITE
HEADSTRONG
REACTING
EARPIECE
Find the Words
Frozen moments
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY Network newspaper crossword, sudoku puzzle answers today